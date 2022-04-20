UP CM Orders Biometric Attendance In Govt Buildings

Lucknow: Days of playing truant is over for Secretariat employees as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered biometric attendance for the government staff with immediate effect. He also ordered review of BPL list.The announcement was made in the review meeting of Secretariat Administration Department (SAD) here late last night while reviewing the presentation by the departments . "There are reports of employees not attending office in time. So, government has decided to go for biometric attendance. The beginning would be made from Secretariat where employees' attendance would be recorded biometrics," CM said. He also called for cleanliness of Secretariat saying where government staff sits should be neat and clean. It is responsibility of officers to ensure that the area is spic and span. In another review of Food and Civil supply department CM ordered a review of the BPL list. " We have reports that genuine people have been left out of BPL list. So, a new list should be prepared by revising the existing list," he added. District officials are also asked to ensure timely distribution of food grains under PDS. UNI