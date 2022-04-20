UP CM on streets to check lockdown arrangements

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took to the roads here to make a reality check of the arrangements made during the lockdown.

The Chief Minister visited the Mohaan road toll plaza where the interacted with migrants and asked them to remain quarantined and report to the medical facility if they developed any symptoms of Corona virus.

He later visited the Avadh hospital crossing where he inquired about the problems being faced by people.

Yogi sent a team of officials to Noida on Sunday to personally supervise transportation of migrants and ensure medical screening before they are allowed into the state.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced relief measures for farmers during lockdown.

The farmers and workforce involved in harvesting the crops have been granted exemption from the lockdown restrictions. The government has issued directions to ensure the availability of fertilizers and seeds to farmers.

Companies involved in manufacturing them and their labourers, along with the vehicles to be used have also been exempted from lockdown.

--IANS