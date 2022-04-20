UP CM Offers Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath, Kaalbhairvi Temples

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today paid obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath and Kaalbhairvi temples before starting inspection of various projects and reviewing law and order and development work. Mr Adityanath started his day with visiting Kashi Vishwanath temple and then inspected the Shiv Prasad Divisional hospital where he spoke with several patients. He also prayed at Kaalbhairvi temple. The Chief Minister was in Varanasi to attend the functions celebrating completion of three years of the Narendra Modi government. Later, he inspected Choukaghat, Lahartara flyover, Durgakund, and other development projects. District Magistrate Yogeshar Ram Mishra said that during the day, Mr Adityanath will hold Janata Durbar at the camp office of PM at Ravindrapuri. He will also attend a "Swachh Ganga" conference where gram panchs of 1,000 villages on the banks of Ganga would be participating. The CM is expected to return to Lucknow in the evening. SSP Nitin Tiwari said elaborate security has been made for the Chief Minister's programmee. UNI