UP CM Needs To Do Penance For Children's Death In Gorakhpur

Lucknow: The Aam Aadmi Party today said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath needs to go to the Himalayas and do penance for the death of scores of children in a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur.

In August, a total of 60 infants admitted to B.R.D. Medical College had died in a span of 48 hours, allegedly because of the disruption in oxygen supply due to pending payments to the supplier, a charge refuted by the state government. The incident had snowballed into a major political issue. "The Uttar Pradesh chief minister needs to go to the Himalayas and do penance for the death of children in Gorakhpur... he cannot look after governance and administration of the area from where he had been MP many times. The children died only because of oxygen shortage," AAP spokesperson Alka Lamba said.

Lamba, who was here to campaign for her party nominees in the local body elections, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Delhi with his 'Gujarat model' but it failed, Yogi Adityanath came to Lucknow with the BRD model of Gorakhpur. She was referring to the death of children in the state- run hospital.

The AAP leader said she has come to the state to ask people to have a look at the Delhi model where her party's government is "providing power at reasonable rates, medical care and free water".

The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting the civic polls in Uttar Pradesh for the first time.

On the 'Padmavati' row, she said the censor board would look into it.

Lamba, however, said while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has termed Padmavati as 'rashtramata', his Uttar Pradesh counterpart wants "gaumata" to be the 'rashtramata'. In a dig at BJP's slogan of "Congress-mukt (free)" India, she said by taking in all "corrupt Congressmen", the BJP has become "Congress-yukt BJP.