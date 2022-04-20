UP CM Must Be Sacked For 'Shielding' Rape Accused: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath be sacked for "utterly failing in his constitutional duties as CM" and for "safeguarding the interests of Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar".

"BJP leaders have mastered the art of extending state protection to rapists, shaming the victim and her family, defending the accused and crying conspiracy, blatant cover-ups, absolute whataboutery and superficial damage Control, and the Adityanath government has perfected this art to the hilt," Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a statement. "'Jungle raaj' and 'gunda raaj' actively aided and abetted by Adityanath government has become a pain for the people of the state and has conclusively exposed BJP's slogan of 'Beti Bachao'," he added.

Citing a recent high court order, Surjewala said: "In a damning rebuke to the BJP's claims, the Allahabad High Court has unravelled the real truth of the Unnao rape case." He said the high court was taken aback by the insensitive stand and callous attitude of the Advocate General, who represented the state government in court and received his brief from the highest levels.

"Naari Virodhi (anti-woman) Adityanath has not only utterly failed in his constitutional duties as the Chief Minister and abused the oath of office but also played an important protagonist in safeguarding the interests of the rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar," he added.

Pointing out that the BJP rule in the state had become "Ravana Rajya" for women, Dalits and farmers, the party said there was a 33 per cent increase in crime against women in Uttar Pradesh -- from 33,728 cases in 2016-17 to 44,936 in 2017-18. "The real culprit of Unnao's victim, who was raped reportedly in June 2017, and who pleaded at the doorstep of the BJP CM even attempting self-immolation is no one but the Chief Minister and he should immediately be sacked," said Surjewala.