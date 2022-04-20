UP CM, Mulayam inaugurate Lko-Agra expressway: IAF holds spectacular air show

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav today inaugurated their dream project six- lane Agra-Lucknow Greenfield Expressway amid a spectacular airshow and landing of three Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter planes on the new expressway.

The inauguration was done on the 78th birthday eve of Mulayam Singh Yadav where the entire Yadav family including Ram Gopal Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav and their family members were present giving a picture of unity in the family. Shivpal Yadav also touched the feet of Ram Gopal to get his blessing after both accused each other during the past two month of mud slugging within the family.





The inaugural function, was held at Khambauli in Bangarmau of Unnao district, where the CM Akhilesh came on his Samajwadi Vikas Rath bus. Earlier, Mulayam Yadav had announced that he would not celebrate his birthday this year due to the tragic train accident in Kanpur Dehat where over 145 people have died.





Mulayam Yadav in his speech alleged that the there is a conspiracy to defame UP by terming it as a backward state."We have done such number of works including free health treatment, lakhs of employment, setting up of universities and colleges but still opposition were doing everything to defame the party and the state," he said while claiming that in Northern India UP is the fastest growing economy. The SP president also appreciated the work done by the engineers and other workers to construct this expressway in the fastest and record time in the country. "These engineers had kept my words by completing the work one time so that I could inaugurate it as desired," he stated.Akhilesh Yadav said this expressway was completed within a record 23 months time. "I will also flag off the trial run of the Lucknow Metro on December 1, while the work for the Lucknow-Ballia expressway would also start soon," he announced.





The CM said it would be one of the state-or -art expressway where fighter aircrafts could land but also warned the people travelling on this expressway not to go above 100 kmph speed to avoid any accident." We have constructed several highways and the ambitious Lucknow-Ballia expressway would also be constructed on time," he said with claiming that his government was also focussed on balanced development of the regions.





The CM said," the success mantra that if you double the speed economy will treble in no time has taken shape with construction of this expressway. This high speed transportation corridor between Lucknow and Agra will accelerate growth."





Akhilesh Yadav said this expressway will not only encourage agriculture by providing new mandis where the farmers will be able to sell their produce at competitive rate free from middlemen but also provide industrial corridor where private entrepreneurs would be encouraged to set up food processing units, construct cold storages, warehousing and milk based industries and small handloom units.





The inaugural function was also addressed by UP SP president Shivpal Singh Yadav, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, UP minister Mohammad Azam Khan and couple of other leaders.





On the occasion Chief Minister released a coffee Table book entitled `Making of History the Longest Expressway' published by a media house.





Agra-Lucknow Expressway, which stretches 302-km, was the most ambitious project of the Chief Minister. It has been completed in a record time of 23 month and has cost of Rs 13,200 crore but will be open for public only in December this year.





According to reports, three Indian Air Force (IAF) jets landed and took-off from the expressway to test the quality of build. These jet fighters also released tri-coloured smoke.





IAF had chosen a three kms long stretch between Bangarmau and Ganj-Moradabad on the expressway for the landing of the fighter jets. Last year, an IAF Mirage 2000 had landed successfully on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh which is between Agra and Noida.





The fighter jets have even went for a trial on Friday last when they touched the expressway and gave an air show.





However, the grand inauguration was held in the absence of senior IAS officer and the man behind the early completion of the expressway, Navneet Saighel, the chief of the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) , who was critically injured along with three others when he met with a road accident on the expressway after reviewing the preparation of the inaugural function on Friday afternoon.





This access controlled Expressway will pass through Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiyya, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Hardoi and Lucknow districts.It will also shrink the travel time between Agra and Lucknow to just three and a half hours and to Delhi in five and a half hrs.





The expressway crosses 10 districts after government acquired 3500 hectare of land from 30,456 farmers of 250 villages without any dispute. The government is also setting up agriculture mandis in Mainpuri and Kannauj on the side of the expressway while three lakh saplings have been sowed for the green belt on the both sides of the expressway.—UNI