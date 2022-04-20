UP CM more interested in hiding his failures, says Priyanka

Lucknow: Cngress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has once again targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the lack of health facilities in the state, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is more interested in hiding his failures, rather than improving the condition of hospitals.

Priyanka Gandhi uploaded a video on her Twitter handle with her tweet. In the video, people are seen working in a hospital filled with water.

She wrote: "Health facilities should have been improved at a time when coronavirus is spreading fast. But this is the condition of Mahoba's Women's Hospital. You must have seen the chaotic conditions in hospitals of Bareilly, Lucknow. The CM, who is boasting about good health facilities, is interested in hiding these conditions, not improving them."

Earlier, she wrote that there are reports of beds being full in government hospitals in Lucknow and Gorakhpur, the two major cities of Uttar Pradesh.

She said cases of coronavirus are increasing day by day and this situation in hospitals is worrying. Concerns were raised before the government three months ago, but sadly this is the reality today, the Congress leader said.

