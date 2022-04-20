UP CM Lists Out State Government's Performance At Niti Aayog Meet

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday highlighted achievements of his government during the past four years and hoped that the country and the state will get a new direction of development.

Participating in the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog virtually, the Chief Minister said, "Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to 10 lakh people."

Highlighting the Niti Aayog''s agenda of ''Making India a Global Manufacturing Hub'', he said that UP has successfully implemented more than 500 reforms under the Business Reform Action Plan that has helped it move from 12th position to second in the country in the Ease of Doing Business rankings, an official spokesman said here. To bring dynamism to investment promotion, the ''Invest Mitra'' portal has been set up. "As a result of the state''s positive policies, so far, proposals for investment of about Rs 45,000 crore have been received for 56 projects during the corona period," the CM said. "As against the MoU of Rs 4,68,000 crore signed at Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit, projects worth about Rs 3 lakh crore have been operationalised," he said.

He also informed that about 50 lakh MSMEs have been created that generated over 1.80 crore employment opportunities by providing funding to the units. "In the last four years, my government has provided government jobs to more than 4 lakh youth," he added. With regards to the agenda of reimagining agriculture, the CM informed the meeting that food production in UP in 2016-17 was 558 lakh metric tonnes, which has increased to 602 lakh MT in 2019-20. In this financial year, 35.76 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was procured from 6.63 lakh farmers through 5,896 purchasing centres, for which payment of Rs 6,885 crore was made. Besides, the government has procured paddy at a record of 66 lakh MT till date from a total of 12,78,900 farmers.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or PM-KISAN, an amount of Rs 27,134 crore has been transferred to over 2.4 crore farmers of the state through direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme, he said. Explaining the contribution of UP towards the agenda of improving physical infrastructure, he said that road, rail and air connectivity had been the priority of his government. The CM also elaborated on ongoing projects of expressways, metro rails, airports, works done under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Rural and Urban and under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana and power sector among others. —PTI