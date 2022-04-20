UP CM Joins BJP Rally In Kannur

Kannur (Kerala): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday joined the state-wide "Jana Raksha Yatra" being undertaken by Kerala BJP President Kummanem Rajasekheran.

On Tuesday BJP chief Amit Shah had launched the state-wide "March for People's Protection" from Payyannur near here which will cover 11 districts before reaching Thiruvananthapuram on October 17.

After offering prayers at a temple here, Adityanath waving to a huge gathering of party workers, started his walk around 11 a.m.

The padyatra is scheduled to cover 10 km on Wednesday.

Adityanath is slated to address a public meeting here in the evening.

Union Minister of State (Finance) Shivprasad Shukla, Kerala superstar and BJP MP Suresh Gopi and party General Secretary Arun Singh are among those taking part in the yatra.

The march, a show of strength by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is to highlight the political violence of the Communist Party of India-Marxist against their cadres. It also highlights the spurt in Jehadi terrorism.