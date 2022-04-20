UP CM inaugurates website of NRI department

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the website of the state government''s NRI department will help boost investment in the state.

It will also act as a platform for conversation with the non-resident Indians (NRIs) and make them partners in the development of the state, Adityanath said in a statement issued here.

The chief minister while inaugurating the website also said that the web portal will help connect the NRIs with their roots, and also resolve their problems.

The web portal will give a boost to tourism possibilities in the state, he said.

Adityanath also digitally laid the foundation stone of Small Industries Development Bank of India's (SIDBI) ''swavalamban kendra'', the statement said.

He said through the ''swavalamban kendra'', programmes related to MSME sector can be taken forward and facilities can be provided for start-ups.

—PTI