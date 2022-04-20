UP CM Inaugurates Mobile Hospital In Varanasi

Varanasi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Arogya Mandir (mobile hospital) in this temple town, saying that the world's oldest city Kashi is identified with Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

"It is also the 'karmabhumi' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Inaugurating the Arogya Mandir on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri, is a noble initiative," said the Chief Minister.

Extending his wishes to the people on the occasion of Shardiya Navratra, the Chief Minister said the Arogya Mandir, to be run by Nayati Health Care, will provide immediate healthcare facilities and emergency services to the devotees coming to the temple and also the locals here. The initiative of the temple trust is praiseworthy, he added.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also dedicated to the devotees, the incense sticks made up of flowers offered to the deities. He said that earlier, flowers offered to the deities could not be put to any good use, but now, the ITC company has used 'nirmalya' (flowers and garlands offered to deities at Kashi Vishwanath Temple) to manufacture incense sticks.

In future, the nirmalya will be used to manufacture dhoop and perfume. He said this initiative is inspiring women of Chandauli to become self-dependent.

A 25-member team of doctors, nurses, technicians and paramedical staff will be present in this Arogya Mandir, located at Gate No 4 of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, he added.

In Arogya Mandir, there is also a defibrillator and ECG for emergency and lab facility for medical tests, such as SGOT, SGPT, creatinine, cholesterol triglycerides, malaria, dengue and typhoid.

Apart from this, free medicines will also be provided, according to the prescription of the doctor. After stabilising serious patients, they will be shifted to the district hospital or BHU, revealed Mr Adityanath. UNI