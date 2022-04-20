UP CM In Midst Of Hectic Campaigning For Mah, Haryana And UP Bypolls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is rigorously involved in the campaigning for the October 21 elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister has already addressed a couple of election meetings in Maharashtra and joined the nomination filing process of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

However, he will again be campaigning in Maharashtra on Thursday when is he expected to address at least three election meetings.

Mr Adityanath is the mahant of the famous Gorakshnath peth of the Nath sect of which there are lakh of followers across the country.

In Maharashtra, he will campaign in the Hindi belt population and other places where north Indians are in majority.

On Friday, Mr Adityanath will go to Haryana for campaigning and will continue there till Saturday.

On Sunday and Monday, again he will go to Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the CM will be campaigning for 11 Assembly bypolls in UP for three days-- October 15, 16 and 18.

According to sources, the CM will cover four Assembly segments of UP in a day starting from Govindnagar seat in Kanpur.

On October 15, after Kanpur, the CM will address an election meeting at Manikpur in Chitrakoot district, Pratapgarh and lastly in Lucknow Cantonment seat.

On October 16, Mr Adityanath will address the first election meeting at Zaidpur in Barabanki district, followed by Jalalpur in Ambedkarnagar district and then at Balha in Bahriach and Ghosi seat in Mau district.

The BJP leader will first address an election rally in Gangoh Assembly segment in Saharanpur district, Iglas in Aligarh district and last at Rampur Assembly seat on the last day of his campaigning in UP on October 18.

Polling in the 11 Assembly bypolls would be held on October 21 along with Maharashtra and Haryana.