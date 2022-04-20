UP CM Honours Families Of 67 Martyred Policemen

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath while assuring the martyred police jawan families of all help by the government, announced that two police training institutes would be opened in Jalaun and Sultanpur while the vacancies in the police department would be filled up soon.

The CM said that government was taking care to appoint the martyrs dependent in the police department while a decision has been taken to name the road on the Martyrs in their native villages. He also announced that the washing and bicycle allowances of the policemen would be hiked and it would be brought before the state cabinet next week.

Yogi Adityanath said that police force in the state would be modernized for which a commission would be set up to give its suggestions and recommendations while medical facilities would be provided in a better way. "We are taking assistance from other states to train our police force. Two new police training centres would commence in Jalaun and Sultanpur besides more funds would be allotted to police lines and the barracks of the policemen," said the CM. He also assured the martyred policemen families of all possible assistance by the government.

"The government is committed to provide crime and corruption free state and all efforts are being made to take action against the criminals and anti-social elements in a big way," he said.

Addressing the UP police Commemoration Day here on Sunday at the reserve police lines, the CM said all the vacant posts in the police department would be filled up soon." Process to appoint 42,000 policemen have started while another 51,000 policemen would be recruited soon in the next phase," he said.

He said that the financial compensation to the martyr family has been hiked to Rs 40 lakhs from Rs 20 lakhs. Besides a native of UP if get martyred in other state also get Rs 25 lakh and similarly if a native of other state get martyred in UP too gets Rs 25 lakhs as compensation. The divayang policemen will also get financial compensation, he said.

On the occasion, the CM honoured the families of 67 martyred. Among the martyred policemen are constable Ankit Tomar, 27,who died while fighting with the criminals in Shamli on January last,leading Fireman Kamlakant Tripathi- who died when a burning tree branch fell on him as he was bravely trying to put out a fire that threatened to destroy nearby sugarcane and wheat fields in Maigalganj in Lakhimpur Kheri. On the occasion several state ministers were present while DGP O P Singh welcomed the CM and other dignitaries. SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani led the special parade on the occasion. UNI