UP CM Holds Telephonic Conversation With Mulayam, Wishes Him Good Health

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and inquired about his health.

"Today I held a telephonic conversation with Mulayam Sigh Yadav ji and inquired about his health. I wish for his good health," Yogi Adityanath wrote on his Twitter handle. Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also inquired about Yadav's health at his residence here. "Today I met and inquired about former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's health and well being at his residence in Lucknow. I wish for his good health and long life," Singh had tweeted after meeting with the SP veteran.

On Friday, Yadav was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for a routine medical checkup following weakness and mild uncontrolled diabetes. He was discharged later after examination by a team of doctors.

Rajnath is seeking re-election from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat while Mulayam is contesting the polls from Mainpuri parliamentary seat. In February, Mulayam had said that he wanted Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister once again. "I congratulate the Prime Minister because he has tried to take everybody along. I want to say that all members must win and come again and Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister again," Mulayam had said in the Parliament.