UP CM gives indication for grand alliance in Assy polls

Lucknow: The effort for a grand alliance during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections seems to have been rolled on a positive way today, when Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav met senior leaders like former PM H D Devegowda, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav. Mr Yadav dashed to a starred hotel in the city, where these leaders were put on by the Samajwadi Party, who were here to attend the silver jubilee foundation day function. The CM, who stayed with these leaders for about 50 minutes, talked at length about the possibility of the grand alliance. He, however, refused to talk to the media. There was also a report that Congress poll strategist Prashant Kishor was also staying in the same hotel and his presence has given a new dimension to the possibility of the grand alliance. But Congress had maintained that PK was meeting the SP leaders on his personal capacity. But SP State President Shivpal Yadav told mediapersons that like-minded people are attending this party's silver jubilee foundation day event. He said there has been no talks with Congress yet and the discussion with the leaders over alliance would happen after this event. Earlier, Mr Akhilesh had on Thursday last said that he was not aware of any alliance but the final call about the issue would be taken by his father and party's national president Mulayam Singh Yadav. However, a few days back, the CM was totally against any alliance and even one of his minister-- Shailendra Yadav-- had commented that Akhilesh is a ' Kohinoor' while his uncle Shivpal was in search of the 'stones' in New Delhi for pre-poll alliance. But during his interaction with the media here at the hotel, Lalu Prasad Yadav said that they will do anything to chase out BJP from the country. "Samajwadi party will again form the government in the state and we will not allow the communal forces to come to power in UP," he stated. Meanwhile, at the silver jubilee foundation day function, being held at the Janeshwar Mishra park, the supporters of Shivpal Yadav have taken control over the dais and the function as all the three sacked ministers from the state cabinet-- Om Prakash Singh, Narad Rai and Ms Sadab Fatima-- have been authorised to conduct the function. On the other hand several expelled party leaders have also reached the venue much before time along with their hundreds of supporters and were raising slogans in favour of the CM. Yesterday, Mr Shivpal had banned the presence of the expelled party leaders in the event, who are the supporters of Mr Akhilesh. CM's wife Dimple, who accompanied her husband on the Rath Yatra on Thursday last, too was seen on the dais. There was also a new slogan in support of Mr Shivpal, when his supporters at the venue raised -- 'Naujawano aur Bujurgo ke samman me , Shivpal maidan me'. -UNI