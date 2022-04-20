UP CM gets Pocso accused arrested from janta darshan

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath got a POCSO accused arrested from his ''Janata Darshan'' at the Gorakhnath temple on Wednesday.

According to reports, the chief minister was listening to people''s complaints at the temple complex when one Ram Narain Gupta came to the chief minister and told him that the Gulehria police was harassing him. He claimed that he had purchased a house and when he sought police help to take possession of the house, the police lodged an FIR against him.

Just when Gupta was narrating his tale of woe to the chief minister, young girls, aged 12 and 6 years, sitting in the second row, shouted that Gupta was actually trying to usurp their house and had got the house registered forcibly in his name.

The district magistrate and superintendent of police were called in and they informed that Ram Narain Gupta was also an accused under the PCSO Act.

An angry Yogi Adityanath demanded to know how an POCSO accused could be allowed entry in the Janata Darshan.

He immediately ordered the police to arrest Ram Narain Gupta. He asked the district magistrate to send the girls to the shelter home and look after them.

He also directed the officials to ensure that the girls got back their house.

The girls later told reporters that their father had committed suicide five years ago because their mother was involved in an extra marital relationship.

The girls said that their mother, under the influence of her paramour, had "sold" their house to Gupta without getting the money.

They claimed that their mother was also trying to sell them.

The mother''s paramour has now been arrested while the police are searching for the mother.

--IANS