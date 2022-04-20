UP CM Flags Off Fleet Of 27 AC Buses

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today flagged off a fleet of 27 air-conditioned buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) here. The Chief Minister also travelled on a low fare Janrath AC bus along with other ministers to get a first hand experience of the ride and later, went to the airport to go to Agra on an official visit. The function for flagging off the new AC buses was held outside the official residence of Mr Adityanath where State Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, Transport Minister Swantra Deo Singh along with other ministers -- Rita Bahuguna-Joshi, Mohsin Raza and Chetan Chauhan -- were also present. The first bus, which was flagged off, will ply between Gorakhpur and Agra. The Chief Minister inquired the officials and conductors about the facilities to be given to the riders. He cross checked the facilities in the buses as ambulances flagged off by the State Government last month were said to be below standard for which it drew severe criticism. The high-end Volvo and Scania buses would run on Gorakhpur-Lucknow-Agra via Kanpur, Lucknow-Delhi via Kanpur, and Gorakhpur-Delhi via Kanpur routes. Janrath buses, which have affordable fare for mid-segment passengers, will ply from Lucknow to Delhi, Banda, Sitapur-Bareilly, Dumariaganj-Barhni, Bahraich, Jhansi, Sultanpur-Varanasi, Faizabad-Azamgarh and Faizabad-Deoria. Mr Adityanath would be visiting Agra and Meerut today and will attend meeting at New Delhi tomorrow. He is expected to return to the State capital tomorrow evening. UNI