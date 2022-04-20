UP CM Fixes Duties Of State Ministers At BJP HQ Every Day For 2 Hours

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh, in order to make better coordination with the party, has deputed 31 of his Ministers to sit daily for two hours each at the BJP State headquarters to hold a ' Janata Durbar' of the party workers and common people. The system started from May 1, when Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi sat from 1000 hrs to 1200 hrs, but due to State Working Committee on the second day yesterday, it was cancelled. State party general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said here today that it was a good initiative, which would better coordination between the party and the Government. "Id ministers sit daily at the party office, several problems of the party cadre and workers, who had worked for the landslide victory of BJP in the Assembly polls, will be solved. Besides, the ministers will also get a first hand report of the ground reality on the Government's achievement from the party workers," he added. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had instructed all the Cabinet and some of the Ministers of State (Independent Charge) to sit daily at the State party office for two hours. According to the programme, the Cabinet Ministers numbering 22, would sit one-by-one from the first day of the month, while from 23rd to the last day of the month, nine other Ministers of State would do the duty. UNI