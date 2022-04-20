UP CM Encourages Jute Replacement Of Polythene Bags

Chitrakoot: In a move towards the 'plastic-free' India, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed the people to use jute bags as a substitute for the polythene bags and added it could also benefit them a healthy way of life.

He said that the plastic and polythene are reason for many diseases and can even cause Cancer. "Polythene and plastics are the main cause of pollution and environmental hazards, hence people should prevent its use," he added.

While winding up the two-day visit here, the Chief Minister distributed jute bags to gram pradhans and women and encouraged them to make Chitrakoot a plastic-free district. He also asked the people to refrain from the use of pan, gutka and khaini that cause cancer and directed the officials to ban these tobacco products on the parikrama road. He also asked them to remove illegal hordings across the town.

While remembering October 2, the day when Swami Vivekananda delivered his famous Chicago speech, Mr Yogi said this October 2 will also be another great day that begin a new era of clean India with plastic-free initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. UNI