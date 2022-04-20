UP CM Directs Officials To Amend Existing Policies To Strengthen Economy

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to make necessary amendments to existing policies to strengthen the economy, increase investments and create new employment opportunities.



The chief minister issued the directions to provide necessary facilities to investors, an official spokesperson said here.

Adityanath was given a presentation on amendments required in several policies, including the UP Film Policy, 2018, UP Solar Energy Policy, 2018, Biofuel Policy, 2018, UP Civil Aviation Policy in 2017 and the UP Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2019.

Directing the officials to initiate necessary steps for setting up processing units in Lucknow for encouraging film production and the film industry, the chief minister also asked for exploring the viability of building cinema halls with the capacity of one hundred people in rural areas and removing all hurdles for film production so as to create jobs and encourage investments.

Adityanath gave similar suggestions for other policies like encouraging rooftop solar energy and biofuel plants for clean fuel among others, the spokesman added. PTI



