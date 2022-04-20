UP CM deploys 1000 buses for migrant labourers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has arranged about 1,000 buses to help UP-Bihar migrants from Delhi return to their villages, official sources said here on Saturday.

Thousands of migrants rushed towards UP-Delhi border in the National Capital as rumours of buses being arranged by Mr Adityanath to ferry them back started doing rounds last evening. This led to a commotion and the CM stepped in to help, official sources said here.

The migrant daily wage workers are facing a harrowing time in the National Capital as 21-day lockdown has rendered them jobless leaving them with no option but to return to their villages.

"Mr Adityanath was awake the whole night making arrangements for the buses by calling the drivers and conductors from their houses to help the migrants," he said. These buses were arranged in Ghaziabad, Noida, Bulandshahr, Hapur and other bordering districts with Delhi.

The migrants, along their children, were provided food and other essentials at the border along with their transportation to their respective villages, the sources added.

