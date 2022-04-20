UP CM claims no shortage of salt in state

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tonight said there is no shortage of salt in the state and appealed to the people not to panic in the wake of rumours. In a statement here, Mr Yadav said UP and all the districts have adequate stock of salt and there is no shortage hence people should not purchase salt in bulk in panic. The Chief Minister also directed state chief secretary, Principal secretary Food and supply besides all the district magistrates to prevent any black marketing of salt or any other essential items. He asked them to be cautious on the rumour mongers and take stern action against them. Mr Yadav said all the food supply officers to monitor the supply of salt in their districts. UNI