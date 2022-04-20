UP CM Asks Police To Spread Traffic Awareness

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the police should spread traffic awareness among the masses to avoid road accidents.

Addressing to a rally, which was organised to mark the inauguration of road safety awareness week, here, he said that the police must not make it their target to issue challan, and instead they should spread awareness among the people. The CM said that vehicles of those who are found driving under the influence of alcohol should be seized, and their licence cancelled. He also asked to spread awareness among children at school level.

He said that the efforts of the transport department have been fruitful and are showing positive results but there is still much to be done.

He urged people to follow traffic rules. "Never drive under the influence of any intoxication. We must follow the road safety and traffic rules. Such programmes cannot become successful without the contribution of the common people. If we move ahead with a good slogan on road safety, the results could be better," Mr Adityanath said. The CM said traffic education must be included in the curriculum which is the responsibility of the education department. "It is the responsibility of the health department to ensure that the injured get proper treatment and they also get ambulances," he said. The former Gorakhpur MP said that traffic police and cops must not terrorise people at intersections on the pretext of checking vehicles.

The CM also stressed on the establishment of new trauma centres. Around 25 traffic police bikers, 10 vintage cars, 100 bikers, 100 NCC cadets and 700 students from different schools participated in the rally. UNI