UP CM Announces Rs 50 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Martyr's Family

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Border Security Force jawan who attained martyrdom in an unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces at International Borders along Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement released here, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep condolence over the death of BSF jawan Jagpal Singh who hailed from Bulandshahr district of the state. He also announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the family of martyr.

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Swatantra Dev Singh will provide the cheques to the martyr's family. Cheque of Rs 20 lakh will be given to the wife of martyr and cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the parents of the jawan.

Jagpal, posted at Samba sector, was martyred when he was shot by Pakistani troops from across the border along line of control on Friday. UNI