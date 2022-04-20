UP CM Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 4 Lakhs For Victims Of Chandauli And Sonbhadra Mishaps

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed his condolences over the Chandauli boat mishap and the Sonbhadra stone mine accident. He also announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakhs to families of those who lost their lives in these incidents. "The Chief Minister has expressed deepest condolences over the death of the people in Sonbhadra stone mine incident and Chandauli boat capsize incident," CMO Office tweeted.

The CMO also stated that the state government will provide compensation to the families who have suffered a loss in both incidents. "The government will give Rs 4 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in Sonbhadra stone mine incident. In Chandauli boat capsize incident, a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs to be given to families of those who have lost their lives," another tweet said.

Earlier in the day, a boat carrying capsized in the Ganga near Mahuji village. As many as 12 people are missing since the boat capsized. The administration has called a team of National Disaster Response Force for help in the rescue mission. —ANI