UP CM Adityanath To Grace Deepotsav Celebrations On Oct 26 In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is all set to grace the Deepotsav (festival of lamps) celebrations on October 26 in Ayodhya, where more than 5.50 lakh earthen lamps will be lit a day ahead of Diwali.

Along with Yogi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi among others will attend the 'Deepotsav' event. In two-three days, a list for foreign dignitaries will be announced as well, the state government said on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government, RK Tiwari had spoken about the preparations being made in Ayodhya for the auspicious occasion.

"Administrative officials have taken stock of all the places where celebrations are to take place. On 'Deepotsava', more than 5.5 lakhs earthen lamps will be lit in Ayodhya. This will be historic as it will involve huge public participation," Tiwari said.

Tiwari added that out of 5.50 lakh lamps, around 4 lakh will be lit at Ram Paidi, while others will be lit at other religious places in the city.

The state Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary Avnish Awasthi and Director General of Police OP Singh had visited the city on Tuesday to take stock of the ongoing preparations.

Apart from meeting saints at Tulsi Smarak, the officials also visited Ram Paidi and Ram Katha Park to assess security preparations.

Last year, Ayodhya broke a Guinness World Record by lighting more than three lakh earthen lamps and keeping them lit for at least 45 minutes on the banks of river Saryu as part of the annual celebration of Diwali. Ever since taking over as the Chief Minister of the state in 2017, Adityanath has increased the scale of Deepotsav and has presided over the celebrations each time. In 2018, South Korea's first lady Kim Jung-Sook was invited as the chief guest.

Previous celebrations under the BJP state government have featured the illumination of various temples and monuments, street lighting, 'Shobha Yatras' of various overseas Ramlila performances, a maha aarti at the ghats of Saryu, light-and-sound fireworks show on the river and lighting of thousands of earthen lamps.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, yesterday, wrapped up the arguments on the 40th day of the day-to-day hearing of Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The five-judge bench Constitution bench, headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the order.The apex court has given liberty to the parties to submit written submissions in three days on the moulding of final relief. It was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla. The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. ANI



