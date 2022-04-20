UP CM Adityanath Meets Family Of Policeman Killed In Bulandshahr Violence

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday met the family members of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was killed in the Bulandshahr violence, and assured strict action against the culprits.

The government also announced that a road and a college will be named after the inspector who was killed in Monday's mob violence over alleged cow slaughter.

A 20-year-old man was also killed.

"The chief minister has assured us that he will remain with us in this difficult time and will ensure justice for us. He said strict action will be taken against those involved," the victim's elder son Shreya Singh said.

Hours before the meeting, the inspector's younger son Abhishek pleaded against violence over religion. "My father is dead, tomorrow it can be some IG or a minister, he told a news channel.

Adityanath met Singh's wife and the two sons at his Kalidas Marg residence here, an official spokesman said. UP Director General of Police O P Singh, who was also present at the meeting, said Adityanath assured the family that education and house loans taken by them would be paid off by the government. Uttar Pradesh minister Atul Garg later said the loans amounted to Rs 25-30 lakh. Garg said the Jaithara-Kuraoli road leading to his village in Etah would be renamed after the inspector.

"A college will also be named after Singh to recognise and remember his courage," he said.

Garg is the minister-in-charge for Etah, Subodh Singh's home district. The DGP said, "We in the police force are like family. Besides an extraordinary pension, we have also offered a job. But the sons are studying and we have left it to their discretion as they may like to continue with their education," he said.

While the elder son is preparing for the civil services, the younger one is pursuing law, he said.

On the ongoing probe, the DGP said, "The CM has issued an order in this regard and the guilty will be brought to book," he said, but didn't discuss it further. Adityanath had Monday declared compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife, Rs 10 lakh for the parents and a government job for a family member of the inspector, who was the initial investigating officer in the 2015 Akhlaq lynching case.

Mohammed Akhlaq was killed then over rumours about beef consumption. At Thursday's meeting with the chief minister, the slain police officer wife said he had made three arrests in a cow slaughter case the day he died. "That day the MLA from Syana called him up, and as he was in the bathroom, I told him about the call, she recalled. Rashmi said her husband used to ask her to meet him in the police station as he missed her and their two children.

She told Adityanath that her husband could not visit home often as he remained very busy, and would call her to the police station, saying he missed her and their two sons. The family mostly lived away from the inspector in Etah. The officer's younger son Abhishek said Hindu- Muslim riots should stop and the culture of mob lynching must end. "Riots and violence should not take place. People should understand this and not take the law in their hands," he told a news channel before the meeting with Adityanath.

"My father is dead, tomorrow it could be some IG or a minister. Should the mob lynching culture go on? Never, he said. "All religions are the same. No religion is high or low. Please understand that mob lynching, communal violence or riots will not give any result, he said. If we fight among ourselves, we don't need any Pakistan or China to do us harm," Abhishek said. The police had said Tuesday that four men have been arrested in connection with Monday's violence in Bulandshahr. No further arrests have been announced since then, but two men named in the FIR have surfaced in video clips since Wednesday.

They include local Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj. The chief minister Wednesday night ordered strict action against cow slaughter, unlawful trade in cattle and illegal slaughterhouses. His instructions were conveyed by Chief Secretary Anup Pandey to magistrates and superintendents of police in all 75 districts through a video link, an official release said. – PTI