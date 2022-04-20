UP CM Adityanath Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday at latter's residence here.

On Saturday, Adityanath had attended the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog in the national capital. He had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi later. In his first meeting with chief ministers after taking over as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive term, Modi had called for a collective fight against poverty, unemployment, corruption and violence.