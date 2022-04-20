UP CM Adityanath Conducts Aerial Survey Of Flood-Hit Areas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Auraiya and Etawah districts and distributed relief material to the affected people, an official spokesperson said.The chief minister also held a meeting with public representatives and officials to take stock of the flood situation and the relief work, he said.In Auraiya, Adityanath interacted with flood-affected people and distributed ration kits to 26 families, according to the spokesperson.He assured the people of all possible help from the government, the spokesperson said.Adityanath said two ministers of the state are constantly supervising the relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.In case of loss of life due to a disaster, there is a provision for providing financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family of every such person. If someone's house collapses, then he or she will be given housing under the Chief Minister's Housing Scheme on the basis of eligibility, the CM told the people.Adityanath said that the people of 13 revenue villages of Auraiya have been affected due to heavy rains in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.According to reports from Etawah, the CM addressed officers, public representatives and flood victims after conducting an aerial survey of the affected areas.He said the state government is monitoring the flood situation across districts due to the release of a large quantity of water in the Chambal river at the Kota barrage and instructions have been given to expedite relief and rescue operations.The water level in rivers has now started receding, he said. —PTI