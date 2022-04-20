UP CM Adityanath Asks Ayush Practitioners To Join Fight Against Covid-19

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all Ayush practitioners to join the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a virtual interaction with Ayush practitioners, late on Thursday evening, Yogi Adityanath said that they should provide treatment to Covid patients.

Ayush doctors have been asked to coordinate with local administration and the Integrated Command and Control Centre to create awareness and offer treatment.

"There are currently 2.52 lakh people in home isolation and doctors of Ayush, homeopathy and Unani should be given access to them to give them consultation. The Ayush department should distribute kadha in every home," the Chief Minister said. He further said that a team comprising Ayush, Homeopathy and Unani doctors should be set up in each district and this team should give advice on health to people. They should also be linked with tele-consultation services.

As part of these services, they should tell people about the simple treatment options against Covid-19 which are available to them.

Yogi Adityanath said that in the present time, it was necessary to make people aware of the benefits of Ayush.

"Our ancient health systems are not only affordable but also more useful. We must extend the benefits of these to the most number of people through the monitoring committees which have been set up to keep a watch on those in home isolation and reach out to such persons," he said.

He also emphasized on the role of yoga in making one free of illness and said that Ayush doctors should tell people how their immunity can be boosted. In 2020, an 'Ayush Kawach' app had been launched by the government. The Chief Minister said that the app can be used to benefit people now. "Yoga and prayanam have proven to be beneficial against Covid-19. People should be encouraged to follow these practices in their daily lives," he said. --IANS