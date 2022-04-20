UP CM's Rally: 200 Fake VVIP Passes Seized, 2 BJP Leaders Held

Ghaziabad: A day before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's much-hyped rally at Ramlila Maidan in Kavi Nagar, police has conducted a raid and seized 200 fake passes from two BJP leaders, who were taken into custody, from Gandhinagar area in this Uttar Pradesh district. According to City Superintendent Aakash Tomar, they received a tip-off last night about fake VVIP passes being printed from a cyber cafe in Gandhinagar area. Police raided the cafe and arrested Dhiraj Sharma and Rahul Goel, both reportedly belonging to BJP. Police also seized a colour printer and other material used in printing of the fake cards from the accused, who were being interrogated, Mr Tomar added. Mr Adityanath will address a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Kavi Nagar today. UNI