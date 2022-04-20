UP CM's 'Thok Denge' Policy Is To Be Blamed For Kanpur Encounter: Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana): AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for their 'Thok Denge' policy, which has left eight police personnel dead in Kanpur encounter.

Speaking on the Kanpur encounter, Owaisi said, "What happened in Kanpur, the complete blame and responsibility lies with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As he started killing in the name of 'Thok Denge' policy, that is, killing people in the name of encounter."

Owaisi urged to him, "It is high time that he (Chief Minister Yogi) should change the policy of 'Thok Denge'. We cannot run the country or state on the basis of rule by 'Gun'. You run a Country and a State on the basis of Constitution, on the basis of law."

"It was because of the 'Thok Denge' Policy, a criminal on whom 60 cases have been registered and whose bail was not cancelled by the police and the Government, has killed all these police officers. Owaisi then asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to make sure that this criminal "Vikas Dubey should be arrested and should not be killed in the name of encounter".

"A special force should be formed and Yogi Adityanath led-government should ensure that this criminal should be convicted for killing these brave police officers and given the severest of punishment only then it would be a victory of democracy and Constitution," Owaisi said adding, "If the state government instead of arresting, kill Dubey then there won't be any difference between the person who killed all the police officers and the government."

Criticizing the Prime Minister on his statement "Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured" during the all-party meeting, Owaisi said, "It was a huge mistake by the Prime Minister. It is the fact that the Chinese Army is sitting in Galwan and other places. Also, why can not he even use the word 'China'? We have lost 20 brave soldiers."

Owaisi also asked the Prime Minister about the information of the construction of a helipad in Galwan Valley where 20 soldiers lost their lives.

Meanwhile, he also criticized Prime Minister for his Friday's speech where he said, "We are the ones who follow god Krishna" which is against the unity in diversity." Owaisi said, "Prime Minister should know that the Country believes in Ram, Krishna, Buddha, Allah and Christ. He has forgotten his basic duty of him and talks about only one god. He should celebrate every religion and people who do not believe in God as China does not have this diversity."

Upon the ongoing pandemic situation and Centre induced lockdown, Owaisi further said, "It is BJP's internal matter to address the party members or workers. It is a fact that a wrong decision was taken by the Prime Minister by calling for an unconstitutional, unplanned lockdown."

"Because of this unplanned lockdown, more than 10 crores of jobs have been lost in the country. More than 150 migrant labourers died. The income of people has decreased, Owaisi said while questioning the Prime Minister, "Where was your service?" —ANI