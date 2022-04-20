UP children develop virtual device to celebrate Dussehra amid Covid-19

Varanasi: Children in the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh have devised a 'Smart Ravana' to beat the pandemic and celebrate Dussehra on October 28 at the click of a button using their mobile phones while following social distancing norms.

This device will reflect the true message of 'victory of truth over evil' in the fight against coronavirus and celebrating the auspicious Hindu festival virtually. It will reduce the crowds of people gathering to celebrate 'Ravana Dahan', or the burning of demon god Ravan's effigy.

The 'Smart Ravana' device operates on typing the word 'Jai Shri Ram' which in turn delivers a command and the device swiftly starts operating.

Under the guidance of young scientist Shyam Chaurasia who lives in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some children developed the 'Smart Ravana' which will burn virtually on the social media on insertion of the command 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Shyam told IANS that in view of the ongoing corona pandemic, he has made a 'Smart Ravana' with the help of young children in Varanasi. Through social media, a circuit is connected in the effigy of Ravana which in turn is connected to mobile phones. As soon as the command 'Jai Shri Ram' is given in the mobile, the circuit connected to the Ravana effigy will start functioning automatically and the effigy will start burning.

At present, it is available only in two-three feet tall Ravana effigies for young children. It can also be used in large effigies if desired.

Shaurya Yadav, the creator of the 'Smart Ravana', said it took nearly a week to build this device. The Ravana effigies can be burnt virtually through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. An old Android phone comprising a nine-volt battery, LED light and a heating plate have been used to make the 'Smart Ravana'. The device costs nearly Rs 2,200.

Abhay Sharma, who partnered in making the 'Smart Ravana', said it is a revolutionary step amid the corona pandemic. It will help follow all the necessary Covid-19 protocols easily in an effective manner, he added.

—IANS