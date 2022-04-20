UP Chief Secy Asks Officials To Start Swachchta Hi Sewa Hai Campaign

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar today directed officials to run the Swachchta Hi Sewa Hai campaign from September 15 to October 2 and ensure hundred per cent participation of village pradhans, public representatives and common people.

"The officials should review the work regularly and also do adequate planning for the next day. The progress report of daily work should be uploaded on the departmental website to make this campaign a success," Kumar said in a video conference.

"For better execution of the campaign, a nodal officer should be appointed in each block," he added.

The chief secretary also reviewed the work done by officials under Swachh Bharat Mission. He said that special efforts should be made to reach out to the families of freedom fighters, and special events should be organised under their leadership. PTI