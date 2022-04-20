UP Chief Minister Worships Cows On Gopashtami

Mirzapur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday worshipped cows on the occasion of Gopashtami at Tanda Falls here.

He also inspected the cow shelter where he offered the prayers.

On the occasion, Adityanath said, "Stray cows should be kept in cow shelters and then should be distributed among farmers. Every farmer rearing a stray cow should get Rs 900 per month per cow."

The UP chief minister also handed over cows to 11 families and said, "When the children of these families will get milk, their malnourishment will be eradicated. When the children are healthy, the future of the country and society is bright."

In a statement, the UP government said, "In what could arguably be the most unique scheme in the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chose the occasion of Gopashtami to hand over cows to 11 families who have malnourished children. It will serve the dual purpose of preserving cows as well as providing nourishment to under-nourished children."

Designated as the Sahbhagita Yojana, the UP government is giving Rs 900 every month to the person taking care of cows. As many as 66,257 cows have been given under the scheme, of which 1,071 were distributed among 1,069 families with malnourished children. "The scheme is part of the process of brightening the future of society as well as the nation. We have made an arrangement that all destitute cows will be brought to cow shelters and if any farmer is willing to keep them, he will be given Rs 900 per month as maintenance charges," Adityanath said.

"There are more than five lakh cows in various cow shelters at present and over 65,000 cows have already been given to farmers," he added.

The CM also awarded women making school dress under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. The UP chief minister also offered prayers at the Vindhyavasini temple. —PTI