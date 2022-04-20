UP changes quarantine rules for travellers

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has waived the seven-day mandatory institutional quarantine under certain conditions for international travellers coming to the state for more than seven days.

It has also relaxed Covid-19 protocol for Indians travelling to other states for work for upto five days.

According to Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad, "Earlier, anyone coming to the state from abroad for more than a week had to be quarantined for 14 days -- seven days under institutional and remaining under home.

"However, under revised protocol, pregnant women, people visiting the state in case of a death in the family, those suffering from serious medical conditions and parents whose children are below 10 years of age, can avail full 14 days of home quarantine."

Prasad said travellers could also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting negative reports of RT-PCR test on arrival. "This test should have been conducted within 96 hours prior to the journey.

"The report should be uploaded on the portal for consideration and the passenger should also submit a declaration on the authenticity of the report and would be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise. The test report could also be produced on arrival at the point of entry in India," he said.

"Any symptomatic person will be isolated immediately and tested. Also, those under quarantine will have to immediately report to the district CMO in case they develop any symptom," Prasad added.

As for the domestic travellers, earlier, persons coming to Uttar Pradesh after inter-state travel had to remain under home-quarantine on their return, but now asymptomatic returnees would not be required to stay in isolation.

"People found to be symptomatic will have to stay in home isolation and undergo Covid-19 testing as per protocol. If found positive, they will have to be admitted to the hospital," he added.

—IANS