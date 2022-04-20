UP Cabinet: Traffic Violation Fine Hiked, Vehicle Registration Portability

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced to start portability of vehicle registration number and hiked the financial penalty of violation of traffic rules.

The government also gave approval to setting up of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for mass rapid transport system in the state which will construct metro rail.

The decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday. Briefing mediapersons, state ministers and government spokespersons Sidharth Nath Singh and Srikant Sharma said that now the vehicle owner can port their old vehicle number in their new vehicle.

Similarly, the government has hiked the fee for fancy or VVIP registration numbers. While for four-wheelers, the fee would be between Rs 15,000 to Rs one lakh, the fee for two-wheelers would be between Rs 20,000 and Rs 3000.

In a major decision, the government has amended the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 by increasing the fine for traffic violation and in most cases it has been doubled. For example, penalty for riding vehicle without registration number has been increased to Rs 500 from Rs 300, while talking on mobile phone during driving and without helmet will fetch a fine of Rs 1,000, which currently is Rs 500.

The spokespersons said the Cabinet decided to set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) UP Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) which will look into the construction of mass rapid transport system, including metro rails in the cities of the state excluding Noida and Greater Noida.

The Cabinet also extended the norm for submission of forms for the OBCs to get subsidy for daughters marriage. Earlier the last date was May 31 but now it has been extended to June 30. The state government also approved a 200 kilometres long sewege line in Mirzapur under Atal urban sewege programme with a cost of Rs 264.76 crore. UNI