UP Cabinet Ratifies Amended DPR For Metro Rail Project

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has ratified an amended Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the second phase of Metro rail from Dilshad Garden in Delhi to the Ghaziabad new bus stand, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. The original project cost of Rs 1,770 crore was increased to Rs 2,210 crore under the modified DPR made in 2014. The increased cost was approved at a meeting of the Cabinet on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the briefing for which was held on Wednesday. According to the funding pattern for the second phase, the Centre would give Rs 402.40 crore, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Rs 328 crore, the Ghaziabad Development Authority Rs 695.80 crore and the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation and Ghaziabad district administration Rs 246.35 crore. Of the remaining funds, the Uttar Pradesh Aawas Vikas Parishad would pay Rs 440.45 crore and the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation Rs 97 crore. All these fund requirements have been approved by the Cabinet, the spokesman said.