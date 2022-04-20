UP Cabinet Minister Moti Singh threatened with 'encounter'

Pratapgarh: A man, claiming to be nephew of an absconding history-sheeter, has been booked for threatening Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Moti Singh with 'encounter'.

In a video, the accused Chandan Yadav aka Baggad, a resident of Karaudi Kala in Sultanpur district, is seen with a gathering of around 50 people.

He is heard saying, "Sabhapati Yadav mere mama lagte hain. Agar unko kuchh hua to mai seedhe Moti Singh ka encounter karoonga (Sabhapati Yadav is my maternal uncle. If anything untoward happens to him, I will do an encounter on Moti Singh)."

The supporters of Sabhapati Yadav are seen cheering and raising slogans in his favour soon afterwards.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh, popularly known as Moti Singh, is MLA from Patti constituency in Pratapgarh.

Taking cognizance of the video clip, police have registered a case against Chandan Yadav Baggad under Sections 147, 504, 506, 507, 188 and 269 of IPC, Section 66 of IT Act, and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act at Aspur Devsara police station of Pratapgarh on Tuesday.

IG Prayagraj range K.P. Singh said, "We have constituted two police teams to arrest the accused. The teams are also identifying the others visible in the video along with the accused."

Police officials said Sabhapati Yadav is a history-sheeter of Aspur Devsara police station and around 50 criminal cases are pending against him.

Last month, police had attached his properties worth Rs 1.6 crore under the Gangster Act.

SP Pratapgarh Anurag Arya said, "After registering an FIR under appropriate sections against Chandan Yadav and others, two police teams are carrying out raids to nab all the accused. We are identifying the people standing around Chandan Yadav in the video."

—IANS