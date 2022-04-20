UP Cabinet Gives Its Nod For Construction Companies For 2 Expressways

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Monday approved the tenders for the two ambitious expressway projects- the Bundelkhand expressway linking Bundelkhand with Delhi via the Lucknow- Agra expressway and Gorakhpur link expressway linking the eastern UP with the national capital via a Lucknow Agra expressway.

The financial bids for the two expressways were opened on October 25 last and on Monday, the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave its approval.

The expressways is expected to be completed within 36 months after the signing of the MoUs with the construction companies, though if these companies complete their work in 30 months then, they will get an incentive of 5 per cent. Both the expressway would generate 60,000 additional jobs.

Both the expressways would be constructed under EPC, with Bundelkhand expressway cost would be Rs 7786.81 crores for construction and Rs 2202.38 crore for acquiring land. The total cost of Gorakhpur link expressway is Rs 3024.10 crore for construction and Rs 1563.90 crore for purchasing land. The government spokesperson and state Khadi Minister Sidharthnath Singh said that the foundation stone for both the expressways would be laid very soon.

The Bundelkhand expressway has been divided into six packages and 17 financial bids were received for the project. The lowest bid for the project was found to be 12.72 percent less than the cost estimated by the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority which resulted in net saving of Rs 1,131,74 crore for the authority. The companies awarded the contract for the Bundelkhand expressway are Apco infratech Private Limited, Ashoka Buildcon Limited, Gawar Constructions Limited and Dilip Buildcon Limited.

Apco Infratech Private Ltd has been give package one and two, Ashoka Buildcon Limited are given package three, Gawar Constructions Limited has been given package 4 and 5 and Dilip Buildcon Ltd given the sixth package.

Bundelkhand expressway would commence from Chitrakoot district near Bharatmilap and passing through Banda, Hamirpur, Jalaun, and Auriyya will link with the Lucknow- Agra expressway in Etawah. This expressway will be 4 lanes expandable to six lane expressway in future. The total length of the expressway will be 297 km. with the completion of this expressway, Bundelkhand regions will be linked with the national capital thus opening new avenues of development of the economically backward region.

Similarly, the Gorakhpur link expressway project has been divided into two packages and 12 bids were received for the project. The price quoted by the lowest bidder is 3.12 percent less than the cost estimated by the UPEIDA, resulting in saving of Rs 97,44 crore. The total saving in both the projects is estimated to be Rs 1,229 crore. Of the two packages of this expressway, the first one has been awarded to Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd and the second one to Dilip Buildcon Ltd. The Gorakhpur link expressway commencing from Gorakhpur will pass through Sant Kabir Nagar district and Ambedkarnagar will link with the Purvanchal expressway in Azamgarh district. This expressway will also be four lanes expandable to six lanes. The length of the link expressway is estimated to be 91,35 km. UNI