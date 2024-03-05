UP Cabinet Expansion: 2 New BJP Ministers, 1 From RLD, SBSP Each Inducted In Yogi Govt

Lucknow: Four new ministers including Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, were inducted into the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday.

RLD MLA Anil Kumar also got a ministerial berth in the cabinet expansion. On March 2, RLD joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Two BJP leaders, Dara Singh Chauhan and Sunil Kumar Sharma also took oath as ministers in the State cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhawan.

After taking oath as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, BJP's Sunil Kumar Sharma said, "The responsibility that has been given to me by the Chief Minister and the party will be carried out responsibly. In Lok Sabha elections, we will win all 80 seats this time."

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the four new ministers of the state cabinet on the occasion.

The SBSP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party) fought the 2022 UP Assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) but the relationship soured later.

After taking oath as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said, "We continuously work towards our goal of serving the poor. To fulfill that goal, people in the government will take the schemes of the government to the doors of the poor, bring them justice and resolve their issues...No riot occurred in 7 years under the rule of CM Yogi Adityanath...There is rule of law..."

OP Rajbhar joined the BJP-led NDA in July last year. His party holds six seats in Uttar Pradesh out of the total 403.

Setting the pace ahead of its rivals, the BJP has released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The list included 47 youth candidates, 28 women candidates, 27 Scheduled Caste (SC) faces, 18 Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and 57 OBC/Backward Class nominees.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year. —ANI