UP Cabinet Expansion Will Strengthen The Party: Maurya

Lucknow: As 23 MLAs took oath as ministers in the first cabinet expansion of the UP government, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said it will have a vast impact and strengthen the party.

Congratulating the newly inducted ministers, Maurya said: "This cabinet expansion will have a vast impact. It will strengthen the party and allow the state government to effectively serve the people".

Among the 23 new ministers, six were given the rank of Cabinet Ministers while six others were given independent charge.

"I believe this is a balanced new cabinet. Now we as ministers will be able to work with new energy and be more answerable to the people," said one of the newly inducted Cabinet Ministers Suresh Rana.

The other 11 ministers were given the portfolio of minister of state.

"I am honoured that I was given this opportunity. I will contribute my share to achieving the goals of Prime Minister Narendra and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," said Ashok Kataria, newly appointed minister. "The chief minister and his cabinet have brought several new public welfare schemes for poor and farmers of the state. Now I have also been entrusted with an opportunity to contribute. I will try to do my best," said Minister Ravindra Jaiswal. It is worth noting that just a day before the Cabinet expansion several senior ministers tendered their resignation to make way for new entrants in the ministries.