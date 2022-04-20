UP Cabinet Clears Proposal to Name Ayodhya Airport as Maryada Purshottam Shriram Airport

Lucknow: The upcoming Ayodhya airport will be named as Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has passed the proposal on it and decided to forward the same to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The airport in Ayodhya aims at handling the surge in international and domestic tourist traffic once the grand Ram temple becomes operational.

The state government is aggressively pursuing the project and work is on at a war footing.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring the progress of the airport project, as well as other developmental projects in the holy city.

—IANS