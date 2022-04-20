UP Cabinet Approves Wheat Purchase Policy

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Friday approved the wheat purchase policy with a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 1,735 per quintal, besides Rs 10 per quintal as transport charges.

The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting here, which was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to sources, the policy would be totally transparent and the farmers would be paid online within 72 hours of their wheat's sale. The government will purchase wheat from the farmers between April 1 to June 15 and all the purchase centres would be linked online. In the last fiscal, UP government agencies had procured around 38 lakh tonnes of wheat.

In the meeting, the UP government also approved a proposal to transfer the social security insurance scheme from the present Institutional finance department to Revenue department.

In another decision, the government has approved a policy for cinema halls and their construction and functioning. Now the licence would be given online within a month of completing all the formalities. The new licence would be given for five years and it would boost the entertainment sector in the state. In another decision, the cabinet approved a proposal of the industry department to accommodate the employees of UP cement corporation employees in other departments. Earlier, the Supreme Court had given directive to the state to accommodate the employees of the cement corporation in other departments.

The government also approved the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Adarsh Nagar Panchayat scheme in which one panchayat of every district would be developed with a fund up to Rs 4 crore. The government will implement the scheme in two years and the funds would be allotted in two installments. The scheme was announced by the BJP during the Assembly polls.

In the agriculture sector, the government also approved a scheme to honour the sugarcane farmers for their record produce. Three cane farmers would get an award of Rs 51,000, Rs 31,000 and Rs 21,000 for best sugarcane produce, while three sugarcane societies would also be awarded at a state-level function to be attended by the Chief Minister. UNI