UP Cabinet Announces Sops For State Workers

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Government has increased the non-practicing allowance of the Allopathic doctors in the state-run hospitals and honorarium of mid-day meal cooks, Asha workers as a feel good gesture ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting held here on late Friday night, which could be the last cabinet before the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls.

Government spokesman said here on Saturday morning that the cabinet has approved the proposal of the primary education department to increase the honorarium of the cooks of the mid-day meal from the existing Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 per month. This will be applicable for 10 months as school remain closed for almost two months for summer vacations. "There are over 4 lakh cooks across the state and their honorarium was not increased since 2009. The government has now decided to increase the honorarium by Rs 500. Thus, they will get Rs 1500 per month," the spokesman said. The Government has similarly increased the honorarium of Asha workers by Rs 750 per month. The spokesman said that Asha workers are the key persons in the delivery chain of key projects but there is no fixed honorarium. The government has decided to increase their honorarium by Rs 750 per month over and above what they are getting. Government has also announced increase in the non-practising allowance for the allopathic doctor. Earlier it was 25 per cent of the basic and the NPA should not be more than Rs 85,000 per month. Now it will be 20 per cent of the basic and would not be more than Rs 2,37,500 per month. Other conditions of the NPA remains the same.

Government has also approved 7th Pay commission for the faculty of the State Agriculture University. It also gave its ascent to appoint retired teachers in the Sanskrit colleges on ad hoc basis. The cabinet also gave its approval for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for the year 2019-20. In other decisions Government has approved widening roads connecting Gorakhpur airport with the city and has approved a proposal to set up hi end and hi technology based wooden industry as suggested in investors' meet. The Resident doctors of SGPGI will get salary at par with AIIMS as suggested in the 7th Pay Commission. UNI