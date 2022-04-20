UP Bypolls: People Voted For Caste Over Development, Says BJP

Lucknow: Accepting the defeat in the bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday said people voted for caste over development.

The Samajwadi Party had taken a comfortable lead in both the constituencies. The counting of votes is still in process.

The BJP spokesperson Chandramohan told UNI that the results were very unfortunate. "The bypolls was a contest between development and caste and yet again, caste has won," he asserted.

He said that the party had learn a lesson and would review the reason behind the debacle.

"We will review the lapses on our side which led to the debacle and mend it before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," he said while admitting that win and loss in the elections are two sides of same coin and no one should shy away from defeat.

However, the BJP spokesperson said that the defeat in bypolls would have very less impact on the image of the party

The BJP government in UP government will be completing one year of its rule later this week. " Still four years are left in BJP's tenure to fulfill the promises,' he said.

The BJP still represents 71 out of the total 80 Lok Sabha seats from the state.

Meanwhile, the winning margin of the SP candidate in Phulpur has gone by to 30,175 votes after 17 round of counting while in Gorakhpur the SP candidate was leading by 19,201 votes after 14th round of counting. UNI