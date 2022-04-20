UP Bypolls: 12 Candidates In Kairana LS, 10 In Noorpur

Lucknow: Stage has been set for the crucial political battle for the Kairana Lok Sabha and the Noorpur assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled to be held on May 28.

On the last date of withdrawals on Monday, 12 candidates are in the fray for the Kairana seat after two candidates withdrew their nominations, election office sources here said.

Ten candidates are in the fray for the Noorpur assembly seat in Bijnore district of western UP.

However, all eyes would be on the Kairana Lok Sabha seat after the ruling BJP lost both the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls recently. BJP, taking no chance, has fielded Ms Mriganka Singh from Kairana while Ms Avani Singh is the candidate from Noorpur assembly seat. Mriganka is the daughter of late BJP MP Hukum Singh, whose death has caused the bypoll in Kairana. Mriganka had lost the last assembly polls. Ms Avani Singh is the widow of late two-time BJP MLA from Noorpur Lokendara Singh, who died in a road accident on February 21.

Meanwhile in Kairana, a joint opposition candidate Tabassum Begum was fielded by Rashtriya Lok Dal(RLD) of Ajit Singh. Samajwadi Party has fielded Naeemul Hassan and he would be the alone opposition candidate from Noorpur seat.

A former BSP MP from Kairana, Tabassum (47), who had later joined the SP, is a popular face in the Jat-dominated constituency in western Uttar Pradesh. She joined the RLD early this month before filing her nominations. BSP and Congress have not given their candidates in this bypolls and are expected to support the opposition candidates.

The Kairana Lok Sabha seat has around 17 lakh voters, including three lakh Muslims, four lakh backward castes (Jat, Gujjar, Saini, Kashyap, Prajapati and others) and about 1.5 lakh Dalits. Voting for the Kairana and Noorpur bypolls will be held on May 28 and the results will be declared on May 31. UNI