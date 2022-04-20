UP bypolls- BJP leading in 5, SP and Independent in one each

Lucknow: Ruling BJP was leading in five of the seven Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh while Samajwadi Party and Independents are ahead in one each seats here in Tuesday.

Counting, which commenced at 0800 hrs, was progressing at a snail pace due to Covid restrictions at the counting centres.

According to official sources, BJP candidates were leading in Bulandshahr, Tundla, Ghatampur, Deoria and Bangarmau.

The SP was leading in Naugawan Sadat and Independent in Malhani seats.

Reports said Javed Abbas of SP was leading over Sangeeta Chauhan of BJP byover 4028 votes in Naugawan Sadat seat inn Amroha. Sangeeta is the widow of former UP minister and Cricketer Chetan Chauhan, who recently died due to Corona which led to the bypolls.

In Bulandshahr BJP's Usha Sirohi is leading by 3725 votes against BSP's Mohammad Yunus while in Tundla seat, BJP's Prempal Singh Dhangar was ahead by over 2890 votes against SP's Maharaj Singh Dhangar. In Bangarmau seat, BJP candidate Suresh Kumar Pal was ahead by 7230 votes against SP's Suresh Kumar Pal and in Ghatampur seat BJP candidate Upendra Nath Paswan was leading by 807 votes against Kuldeep Sankhwar.

In Deoria seat, BJP candidate Dr Satya Prakash Mani Tripathi was ahead by over 2403 votes against SP candidate Brahmashankar Tripathi while springing surprise Independent and criminal background candidate Dhananjay Singh was leading by over 2250 votes against SP candidate Lucy Yadav.

—UNI