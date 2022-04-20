UP buses to operate in green zones

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has issued guidelines for operation of roadways buses in green zone districts of Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday.

Raj Shekhar, Managing Director of UP State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), said, "Buses will run in all routes of green zone districts. Buses would also run between two districts in a green zone. Buses will be available from green zone districts to the border districts which are in green zone."

He further said that it will be mandatory for passengers to cover their faces with masks, handkerchief or ''gamchha'', whichever is available with them.

"Without a face mask, boarding will not be allowed in buses and passengers will have to sanitise their hands before they board the bus. The number of passengers in every bus would be regulated as per the guidelines of the Central government," he said.

Shekhar further said that every bus will have a 500 ml hand sanitizer bottle and the driver and conductor will also cover their faces and conductors will be required to wear gloves.

The route of buses would be changed accordingly if there is a change in the zone category of a district.

All buses will be sanitized twice a day, before and after every trip.

Every depot would have a COVID -19 task force in place.

The running of buses from Wednesday is a part of the state government''s efforts to gradually ease lockdown rules and allow restricted movement in green zones.

--IANS