UP Bus Rape: NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognizance, Writes To DGP

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women on Friday took suo motu cognizance to media reports highlighting the alleged rape of a 25-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh on a moving bus by one of its drivers.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma in a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) Uttar Pradesh H.C Awasthi said, "Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that the investigation shall be done immediately and action be taken against the culprit." "An action taken report be sent to the Commission by E-mail/Fax," the NCW said on the Monday incident that took place in an overnight bus travelling through Uttar Pradesh.

Sharma in her letter also expressed concern over the increasing crime against women despite the enactment of stringent laws in the country.

In a tweet, the womens'' body said:"#NCW condemns this brutality and has demanded strict action against the culprits."

The woman passenger travelling with her minor children from Uttar Pradesh''s Pratapgarh to Noida has alleged that she was raped by the driver inside the bus between the Lucknow and Mathura stretch, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused driver absconded. However, the other driver was apprehended for allegedly intimidating the victim.

According to the police, the incident took place in an overnight sleeper bus, in the presence of 12-13 other passengers. The rape happened in the moving bus sometime during the night.

The victim registered her complaint at the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police station after she reached Noida on Tuesday morning.

"An FIR was immediately registered. The bus has been seized. One person identified has been arrested. A medical board constituted will examine the victim. All co-passengers are being traced and will be questioned. Forensic team will inspect the bus," Vrinda Shukla, DCP (Women Cell) Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to the police, the woman''s husband works in Noida and she was on her way from their hometown in Pratapgarh with her two minor children to see him. The young woman in her complaint stared that the journey started late at night however she was awake till they reached Lucknow around midnight, after which she fell asleep.

"However, she was not very clear about the time at which the incident took place," said DCP Vrinda Shukla.

Upon reaching Noida, the woman filed a complaint following which a case was registered and the suspects have been booked under section 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police is currently using technical and local surveillance to nab the remaining accused persons. It is also questioning the owner of the bus who is based out of Ghaziabad.

The police stated that the woman was given the last seat in the bus where the accused forced themselves on her.

The driver who has been arrested had threatened her with dire consequences if she raised an alarm. After the woman deboarded, her husband had come to pick her and she narrated the ordeal to him after which police were informed.

The bus was seized from the spot and it''s owner traced to Delhi''s Anand Vihar who has also been questioned in connection with the case, the police said. --IANS